Campaigners say they are appalled at a decision to allow for further oil drilling in Lincolnshire.

County councillors approved two plans to extend drilling in North Kelsey and Biscathorpe near Louth.

Egdon Resources submitted plans to extend the time it spends drilling for oil at both sites, blaming low oil prices for a lack of work so far.

The time allocated for sites on High Street, Biscathorpe, and Smithfield Road will be extended by three years.

Applications were heard by the county council's planning committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Misconstrued'

But campaigner Elizabeth Williams said she felt the committee did not understand their concerns.

"I'm absolutely appalled that the planning officer and the committee misconstrued what we said," she said.

An application to explore for hydrocarbons at the site in Louth was approved in March 2015 and in North Kelsey in 2014.

However, production work expired at both of the sites recently.

Since being given planning permission, Egdon said that low crude oil prices and delays in production at another well site had prevented the completion of the work.

But Paul Foster, speaking on behalf of the company, said there is a need to explore for fossil fuels.

"Government policy is clear on the need for indigenous fossil fuels," he said.

Councillors granted permission for both applications in North Kelsey and Biscathorpe.

The BBC has contacted Lincolnshire County Council for comment and is awaiting a response.