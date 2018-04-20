Image copyright Royal Air Force Image caption Cpl Jonathan Bayliss joined the RAF in 2001 and the Red Arrows team in January 2016

A military funeral has been held at Lincoln Cathedral for an engineer killed in a Red Arrows crash.

Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, died when the Hawk aircraft, which is used by the aerobatic display team, crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey last month.

The cathedral service was attended by friends and family, members of the Red Arrows team, and senior RAF officers.

Two Typhoon jets from 41 Squadron based at RAF Coningsby also took part in a flypast in tribute to Cpl Bayliss.

The service was led by Squadron Leader Rachel Cook and featured hymns, prayers and tributes from colleagues.

The Last Post was also sounded, and music from Band of Brothers was played as mourners left the cathedral for a private committal service.

Image caption The service was attended by friends and family, the Red Arrows team, and senior RAF officers

Image caption Two Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby took part in a flypast

Image caption The jets - based at RAF Coningsby where Cpl Bayliss had previously worked - flew past Lincoln Cathedral

Speaking after the crash, Squadron Leader Martin Pert said it had been "the saddest, most dreadful time".

In a tribute to Cpl Bayliss, who was born in Dartford, Kent, he said: "Jon was not just an exceptional colleague and dedicated engineer, he was also a leader and friend to so many across our small team."

"He will be missed but I know never far away from our thoughts as we continue the work and displays Jon was so enthusiastic, even excited about."

A full investigation into the cause of the crash is under way after the aircraft plummeted onto the runway.

It had been on a routine flight back to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, where the Red Arrows are based, after completing simulator training at RAF Valley.

Pilot Flight Lt David Stark was injured after ejecting from the plane, but has since been released from hospital.