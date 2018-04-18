Lincolnshire Police officer suspended over 'assault'
- 18 April 2018
A senior police officer has been suspended after an alleged assault in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said an investigation was under way after an "allegation of assault in relation to a serving Lincolnshire Police officer".
The incident took place on the evening of Good Friday, 30 March, the force confirmed.
"The officer has been suspended from duty while the investigation is carried out", it added.