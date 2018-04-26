Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Joseph Rooney was also convicted of two counts of causing actually bodily harm

A twelfth member of a family has been convicted of modern slavery offences.

Joseph Rooney, 45, from Washingborough, Lincolnshire, targeted victims who were homeless or alcoholics to work in the family driveway resurfacing business.

Leicester Crown Court heard workers were kept in squalor, fed scraps of food and forced to work for as little as £10 a day for a 15-hour shift.

He was convicted on one count of conspiracy to require persons to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Rooney was also convicted of two counts of causing actually bodily harm in relation to offences which took place between 2010 and 2014.

He is due to be sentenced later.

Image copyright Raw Cut PI Ltd for Channel 5 Image caption Joseph Rooney (in blue) was convicted of modern slavery offences. His brother-in-law Peter Doran (pictured in green) was jailed for six years in September

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The victims lived in squalor, the trial heard

A 55-year-old homeless man, who was living in a tent in Lincoln, previously told the court how Joseph Rooney had approached him and offered to take him for a bath at the traveller site, on the outskirts of Lincoln.

After two weeks he tried to escape and return to his tent, but was caught by Rooney and members of his family two miles away.

He told the court he was too scared to make any further attempts to escape after he witnessed another man being beaten for the same thing.

Rooney had claimed that anyone "was free to leave at anytime".

Asked about living conditions, he told the court: "You're not coming to Buckingham Palace - life is very hard for everyone."

The court also heard how Rooney did "not like to see food wasted" and shared leftover pizza or takeaways with anyone who wanted it."

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The Rooney family ran a driveway resurfacing business

Eleven other members of Rooney's family were convicted in September.

The 10 men and one woman were all involved in the family driveway business which kept workers in caravans without running water or toilet facilities.

Their victims, all described as vulnerable adults aged between 18 and 63, worked long hours to fund a "lavish lifestyle".