Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to talk to a group of people who were standing outside the Jolly Crispin pub

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a Boston street.

Lincolnshire Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, has been taken to the Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.

The stabbing happened outside a watch repair shop in West Street at 02:15 BST on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for a number of people who were standing outside the nearby Jolly Crispin pub to come forward.