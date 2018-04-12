Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An aerial view of the International Bomber Command Centre

More than 300 World War Two veterans from across the world will officially open the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) later.

The centre, in Lincoln, cost more than £10m and took eight years to complete.

About 4,000 people are expected at the ceremony, which will also be marked with a series of fly pasts.

Organisers said the event was likely to be the last formal gathering of Bomber Command veterans, the youngest of whom is 93 years old.

Nicky Barr, IBCC chief executive said: "The veterans and their memories, coupled with their struggle for recognition, have always been at the heart of this project.

"From the outset, we have had fantastic support from all sectors of the veteran community and it is now our chance to thank them publicly and formally."

The centre includes a memorial spire, a peace garden and the Chadwick Centre, which tells the story of Bomber Command through galleries and interactive exhibits.

Image copyright IBCC Image caption Almost a million men and women served or supported Bomber Command

Bomber Command crews were tasked with attacking Germany's airbases, troops, shipping and industrial complexes connected to the war effort.

Almost half of the 125,000 personnel lost their lives and it is estimated between 300,000 and 600,000 German civilians died as a result of large-scale bombing.

Lincolnshire was chosen as the site of the IBCC because 27 RAF Bomber Command stations (more than a third of the total) were based in the county during World War Two.

Image copyright IBCC Image caption The Memorial Spire is surrounded by the names of all those killed whilst serving with Bomber Command

Mrs Barr said the centre had, in partnership with the University of Lincoln, created a digital archive including more than 190,000 documents, photos and letters.

"It is an incredible record of heroic, inspiring and truly incredible stories which will be going live later in the year," she said.

Image copyright IBCC Image caption Bomber Command delivered food parcels to starving people in Holland in 1945

Bomber Command

Almost a million men and women served or supported Bomber Command during World War Two

More than 55,500 men from Bomber Command died in the skies over Europe

Only 30% of those that flew reached the end of the conflict without being killed, injured or taken prisoner

Bomber Command crews came from more than 60 different countries

Every member was a volunteer

The average age of those killed was 23

Delivered the world's first airborne humanitarian mission, Operation Manna, delivering in excess of 7,000 tons of food parcels in 10 days over the west of Holland, where one million people were registered as starving

Source: IBCC