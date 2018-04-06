Image caption Jack Nottingham's special day has been organised by the Band of Builders charity

Football fans are being urged to sing a song for a boy with inoperable bone cancer when he leads Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town out at Wembley.

Jack Nottingham's special day has been organised by the Band of Builders charity, which ran a carpool karaoke campaign to get fans involved.

The teenager's mum Bridget said people had been absolutely amazing.

She said Jack, 16, was also looking forward to giving the Lincoln players a James Corden-style team talk.

The Imps take on League One side Shrewsbury in the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday, with fans from both sides sending messages and posting their carpool karaoke attempts online.

The song - which features the lyrics 'there's only one Jack Notty' - is sung to the tune of Winter Wonderland, with the word winter changed for Wembley.

Players from the club also got involved, with a bit of help from the local police force.

Jack's mum said: "It's just been amazing - some of the videos we've watched have made us quite tearful.

"You just think bless them because they don't know him."

Bridget said the campaign had been a positive distraction for the family, and had also spurred Jack on to have his physiotherapy so he is not dependant on a wheelchair when he leads the team out at Wembley.

"If everyone sings his name there will not be dry eye," she said.

"We are so proud."

She added that Jack, who will walk out with the match ball in front of thousands of fans, was also hoping to give a James Corden-style pre-match team talk to some of the players.

Corden is well known for a 2009 Comic Relief sketch in which his character Smithy stumbles into an England Football meeting and lets rip.

Jack's mum says he will probably take it a bit easier on his heroes though.

More than 26,000 Lincoln City fans are travelling to Wembley for what will be the club's first ever appearance at the stadium in its 133-year history.