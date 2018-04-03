Image caption Roy Griffiths was charged after an inquiry into sexual abuse at the former Lincoln Cathedral school

A former teacher has admitted charges of sexually abusing six young boys.

Roy Griffiths, who taught at the Lincoln Cathedral school in the 1960s, was due to stand trial but admitted the charges at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

He was arrested as part of an investigation into complaints of sexual abuse against members of the clergy and teachers.

Griffiths, 82, from Sherborne, Dorset, was granted bail to appear back in court on 20 April.

He admitted six charges of indecent assault which relate to offences between January 1963 and July 1970 and involved six different boys.

Judge Simon Hirst ordered Griffiths to be placed on the sex offenders register and told him: "You have pleaded guilty to serious offences committed at a time when you had a high degree of trust placed in you.

"I am prepared to adjourn for the preparation of a report but a custodial sentence is almost inevitable in your case."

Lincolnshire Police said its Operation Redstone inquiry followed a review of past safeguarding cases by the Diocese of Lincoln.