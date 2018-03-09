Image copyright Leeann Hutchinson Image caption About 300 people attended the vigil held in Louth earlier

About 300 people have attended a vigil for an 11-year-old girl who died after a wheel came off a passing car and struck her.

Louth Academy pupils gathered at Brackenborough Park to light candles, release balloons, and lay flowers in memory of Amelia Wood.

One of those involved, Emma Sykes, praised people's kindness.

"People have been amazing, donating candles and balloons - it's just been overwhelming," she said.

Mrs Sykes, whose daughter Tiffany, 13, came up with the idea for a vigil, said she hoped Amelia's family would take some comfort "from just how much their daughter was loved".

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Amelia Wood died on Wednesday

Amelia was a pupil at Louth Academy which described her as a "vibrant, passionate and very determined student" who was a keen netball player.

Martin Brown, executive principal at the school, said; "She was a very popular and caring student who always helped and supported her friends.

"We are all devastated by such tragic news. We have a counsellor and pastoral staff to support students and offer help and guidance in the coming days and weeks."

Grimoldby Primary School said Amelia had moved up to secondary school last summer and would be remembered as a "wonderful young lady".

Head teacher Simon Clark said: "Amelia's kindness really shone through and her peers voted her on to the school council when she was in Year 6.

"She used this opportunity to support younger pupils and help improve the school any way she could."

It is believed that Amelia was walking alongside a road in Manby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday morning when a wheel fell off a Land Rover Discovery.

She was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, but died on Wednesday.