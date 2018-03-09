Image copyright Media Lincs Image caption Nathan Hunt's family said they wanted to see more military hospitals and psychiatric help for returning soldiers

The parents of a soldier found dead after being diagnosed with mental health issues have welcomed a pledge for more help for military personnel.

Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, 39, was found dead at his home in Lincoln on 2 January.

His parents, Derek and Maria, want their son's death to help "end the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder".

The couple met Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Hunt said: "To do the job Nathan did, looking for Taliban mines, puts an added pressure on [those involved].

"I think it would be quite traumatic.

"I think what should have been in place, and what is now being put in place would have helped," he said.

'Casualty of war'

Charity Combat Stress is operating a 24-hour helpline for military personnel, and the Ministry of Defence has announced an internal marketing campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Mr Hunt said he had also received assurances of more investment from Mr Williamson.

"I think we've got as good a result as we can get at the moment," he added.

Image caption A military funeral was held at Lincoln Cathedral for Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt

Nathan Hunt, who had been diagnosed with mental health issues linked to combat stress, served with Prince Harry in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2008 after being attached to the Household Calvary.

He was part of a desert reconnaissance unit involved in identifying roadside bombs planted by the Taliban, and was mentioned in dispatches for his courage in locating improvised explosive devices.

His father previously said: "I don't see Nathan's death as any different to if he had been shot on the battlefield. He is a casualty of war."

An inquest into Mr Hunt's death opened at Lincoln Coroners' Court on 23 January and was adjourned until 21 June.