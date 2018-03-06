CCTV of youth wanted after man, 90, attacked in Lincoln
Police have issued CCTV images of a youth wanted in connection with an attack on a 90-year-old man.
The man, who was using a walking frame, was knocked over and had money and food stolen in Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, on 12 February.
Lincolnshire Police said the suspect was riding a bike and attacked the victim twice.
Appealing for information, Det Sgt Tim Wilkinson said the man was left "very shaken and shocked".
Anyone with information about is asked to contact the force "as a matter of urgency", Det Sgt Tim Wilkinson said.