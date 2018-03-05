Storm Emma causes sand drifts along Lincolnshire coast
Seaside resorts in Lincolnshire clogged by tonnes of sand blown in by Storm Emma have been warned it may take weeks to clear up.
Resorts including Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea had already been hit by heavy snow last week.
East Lindsey District Council said it was now faced with a massive clean-up operation due to sand whipped up by high winds.
It said it was working to clear resorts ahead of the Easter holidays.
Council leader Craig Leyland said: "Because of the scale of this, and with Easter on its way, we are going to make sure we do the best we can to clear it.
"But it's a huge task, and I'm appealing to businesses to be patient while we get to it as it will take some time."
The foreshore in Cleethorpes, North Lincolnshire, was also affected by sand blowing from the beach.
East Yorkshire was also affected by Storm Emma, local fisherman spent much of the weekend rescuing hundreds of lobsters stranded on beaches.
The creatures, which were washed-up near Bridlington, have been placed in special tanks to help them recover.