One of the resorts affected by drifting sand is Sutton on Sea

Seaside resorts in Lincolnshire clogged by tonnes of sand blown in by Storm Emma have been warned it may take weeks to clear up.

Resorts including Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea had already been hit by heavy snow last week.

East Lindsey District Council said it was now faced with a massive clean-up operation due to sand whipped up by high winds.

It said it was working to clear resorts ahead of the Easter holidays.

Some of the drifting sand froze when it mixed with the snow

Council leader Craig Leyland said: "Because of the scale of this, and with Easter on its way, we are going to make sure we do the best we can to clear it.

"But it's a huge task, and I'm appealing to businesses to be patient while we get to it as it will take some time."

The foreshore in Cleethorpes, North Lincolnshire, was also affected by sand blowing from the beach.

Authorities are trying to clear the sand ahead of the Easter holidays, which is traditionally the start of the season

Caravan parks along the coast have also been hit by the sand drifts

East Yorkshire was also affected by Storm Emma, local fisherman spent much of the weekend rescuing hundreds of lobsters stranded on beaches.

The creatures, which were washed-up near Bridlington, have been placed in special tanks to help them recover.