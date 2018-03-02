Image copyright Sam Curtis Image caption Many villages remain cut off throughout the county as roads are still blocked by snow

Freezing conditions are continuing to cause widespread disruption across Lincolnshire, where more than 150 schools are shut for a third day.

Police have urged people not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" as roads across the county remain impassable after the heavy snow and strong winds.

Major routes closed include the A158 between Horncastle and Wragby and the A52 between Skegness and Boston.

Police said their priority was to get supplies to cut-off villages.

A force spokesman said the main problem was drifting snow , adding that the "stay home" message would continue into the weekend.

Image copyright LIVES Image caption Charity workers supporting the emergency services have been responding to call-outs in rural areas

Insp Phil Baker said: "There will be a lot of work going on today and the excellent work of the farmers we'll be asking today them yet again to dig deep and help the communities in which they live.

"My best guess would be in certain areas if you've got a long distance to travel, that's a no. If you are living in rural areas, that's a no."

The county council said it had been gritting as usual and snow ploughs were in action dealing with drifting snow across the county.

On a lighter note, the inclement weather brought an unexpected bonus for a wedding in Skegness on Thursday.

Image caption The BBC Concert Orchestra provide a surprise accompaniment to to Lisa and Reece Brown's wedding ceremony

The BBC Concert Orchestra was stranded at the Crown Hotel in the resort following a performance.

They heard a wedding was taking place in the hotel and decided to provide some surprise entertainment for the happy couple, Lisa and Reece Brown

They were treated to several tunes by 10 members of the 65-piece orchestra.

Orchestra manager Alex Waldren said: "We heard you playing Pachelbel's Canon on record when you arrived, well we'll give you the real thing, live, right here."