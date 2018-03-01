Image copyright Gina Metcalf Image caption Bride Gina Metcalf (pictured left, with shovel) is waiting at the wedding venue for groom Mike Enright

"Everyone dreams of a white wedding but not necessarily the one I'm going to get," says Gina Metcalf.

Her husband-to-be, Mike Enright, is stranded about 25 miles (40km) away from the Lincoln Hotel, where the pair are due to wed.

Heavy snow has left Mr Enright, his parents, and best man Ben Yarnell unable to reach Ms Metcalf.

Mike's dad William said they were "going to have a cup of tea and warm up" while they waited for help.

The group has been unable to escape from Horncastle, Lincolnshire, after the county was hit by a wintry blast.

Mr Enright and his family had already spent around an hour waiting for roads to be cleared but could not get out of the market town.

After Mr Enright senior called BBC Radio Lincolnshire about the family's plight, a local garage got in touch and offered to send a 4x4 to transport the party along with the wedding cake and flowers.

It has yet to arrive.

Image copyright Mike Enright Image caption Mike Enright, (right) and his best man Ben Yarnell are stranded

About 70 guests have been invited to the wedding service - due to be held at 16:00 GMT - but at least 20 people have already had to cancel because of the weather.

The groom, who had dreamt of a spring wedding, said: "It feels a bit nervy but we hope to make it through."

"I've said 'wait for me at the hotel'."

Mr Enright said he had spoken to his bride-to-be by phone but of course has yet to see her.

"Ask me and Gina if we are laughing about it in a year's time", he added.

