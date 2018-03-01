Image copyright Gary Skipworth Image caption Farmers are also helping cars out of the snow

Motorists are stuck as every major road across Lincolnshire is blocked due to drifting snow and freezing temperatures, police have said.

In a bid to help those stranded, farmers have been using tractors to rescue cars trapped in the snow near Boston.

At least 20 cars and two HGVs are stuck on the A46 near Faldingworth, north of Lincoln, police said.

A tidal flood alert has been issued along the county's coastline.

There are stormy conditions and very strong winds forecast and people are being urged to take care along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, the Environment Agency said.

The weather conditions could result in large waves affecting open areas on the Lincolnshire coast and the Humber Estuary.

Image copyright Andrew Panton Image caption A tractor was helping to clear the snow in Wainfleet near Skegness

People are being told not to travel as a critical incident, where police and other agencies work together on traffic problems and help those in need, remains in place.

On the A1 there have been eight separate crashes between Newark and Stamford, some involving lorries.

People were stranded on the A52 between Boston and Skegness overnight with some sheltering at a fire station.

Mark Meacher was driving one of nine cars stuck near Skegness having set off from work on Wednesday.

Image copyright Mark Meacher Image caption Cars are stuck in the snow at Wainfleet St Mary

Mr Meacher, who is at Wainfleet St Mary, said: "I got stuck on the A52 for five to six hours, got diverted and some way along the line we got lost and stuck and that was it.

"We couldn't move in any direction for snow and it's piling up around us."

He was travelling from Spalding to Skegness and is still stuck in his vehicle but a local resident has taken tea and biscuits to his car.

Image copyright Mark Meacher Image caption The view from Mark Meacher's car

Image copyright Dan O'Connor Image caption The view of conditions near to Skegness

Image copyright Aimee from Mablethorpe Image caption Conditions on the AI57 near Louth

Farmers are asking motorists stuck between Wrangle and Boston to "sit tight".

"We along with many other farmers are working to get you moving. But in the words of Gary Barlow 'Have a little Patience'," Gary Skipworth posted on Facebook.

The A15 between Lincoln and Scunthorpe remains closed and remote villages are cut off by 2ft (0.6m) of snow as a Met Office yellow weather warning remains in force.

More than 170 schools are also closed with the University of Lincoln also suspending teaching at its Brayford Pool and Riseholme Campuses.

All major routes across the county are blocked by either snow, cars or HGVs. **Do NOT TRAVEL** The below picture is the A52 to Skegness. pic.twitter.com/RLwogtPohB — EMOpSS RAPT Lincs (@LincsRAPT) March 1, 2018

The RAF is transporting "staff to hospitals and support health workers in visiting vulnerable people in the community following heavy snowfall", the Ministry of Defence said.

Ten RAF 4x4 vehicles are taking part in the operation.

The police's incident centre dealt with 92 calls road incidents since 05:30 GMT and has a "constant array of calls coming in".

Ch Insp Phil Baker said: "Over the night we've experienced more snow falls but that has been compounded by the winds that has most definitely brought drifting snow and it's closed most of the major arterial routes around Lincolnshire."

Image caption Snow has fallen across the county overnight

All rural bus services in Lincolnshire have been suspended until further notice, said Stagecoach East Midlands.

Lincolnshire Police have also asked the 999 number is only used in emergency situations.

*DO NOT MAKE ANY JOURNEYS UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY*

most roads are impassable, especially in rural locations - we are receiving reports that remote villages are totally cut off under 2ft of snow. — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) March 1, 2018

East Midlands Airport is open but some flights are affected by snow and ice.

Flights from Humberside Airport have also been cancelled or delayed and the airport is warning travellers to check with their airline before they set off.

All non-urgent operations and outpatients clinics are cancelled at Lincolnshire's hospitals too.