Image caption A number of lorries have become stuck on roads around Lincolnshire

Snowfall has closed a number of major roads in Lincolnshire and motorists are being urged not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Lincolnshire Police said the northbound carriageway of the A46 has been closed between the A57 and A15 due to a number of lorries becoming stuck.

The A153 between Horncastle and Louth and the A16 at Driby Top are also shut.

Stagecoach Lincoln has suspended rural services and no bus services are running in the Stamford area.

The A1 was closed in both directions for several hours earlier but has now reopened as has the A15 south of Bourne.

A police spokesperson said five lorries had become stuck as a result of the wintry conditions and seven collisions had been reported by 08:00 GMT.

More than 100 schools have been closed across the county and Hunts Coaches said none of its school bus services in Lincolnshire are running.

Meanwhile, all outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole Hospitals because of the poor conditions.