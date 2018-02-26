Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The man was found in a ditch 160 metres away from his car

A man saved from hypothermia by a police drone after crashing in freezing temperatures has been summonsed to court for drink-driving.

The man was discovered in a ditch, 500ft (160m) away from his car on the A16 near Ludborough, Lincolnshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was found "unresponsive and hypothermic" after police used a thermal imaging drone to find him.

The 28-year-old, from Grimsby, was also summonsed for having no insurance.

A date for the court hearing is yet to be fixed.

