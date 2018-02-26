Image copyright G LAIRD/GEOGRAPH Image caption Heckington Windmill, originally built in 1830, is run by a team of volunteers

A volunteer engineer has died in a "tragic accident" at a windmill, its operators said.

Pete Lett died on Sunday while working at Heckington Windmill, between Boston and Sleaford in Lincolnshire.

It is believed he suffered a head injury after part of his clothes became stuck in an oil engine used to power grinding stones on the ground floor.

In a statement on its Facebook page, mill volunteers sent their condolences to Mr Lett's wife and two daughters.

A spokesperson for the mill said: "Heckington Windmill suffered a very sad loss when engineering volunteer Pete Lett died after a tragic accident.

"Pete will be missed enormously for his enthusiasm and experience and most of all his kind and good nature."

The windmill stopped producing flour in 2010, but restarted four years later after a £1m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund helped to pay for its restoration.

The eight-sailed mill was one of only seven of its kind ever built and is the only one to still work.

Heckington Windmill