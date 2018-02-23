Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Flt Lt Sean Cunningham died after being ejected from his aircraft in 2011

An ejection seat manufacturer prosecuted over the death of a Red Arrows pilot thrown from his jet has been fined £1.1m.

Flt Lt Sean Cunningham, 35, was ejected while conducting pre-flight safety checks at RAF Scampton in 2011.

The parachute on the seat did not then deploy and the airman was fatally injured.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd previously admitted to breaching safety laws at Lincoln Crown Court.

Sentencing the company, Mrs Justice Carr said it was "an entirely preventable tragedy".

"A significant number of pilots, and also potential passengers, were exposed to the risk of harm over a lengthy period," she added.

"Here the risk of harm was of the highest level - death."

Reading a victim impact statement on behalf of Mr Cunningham's family, the judge said: "Sean's two biggest fears in life were being ejected from an aircraft and the injuries that would be sustained, and dying at a young age.

"He was to tragically experience both of these.

"He was the perfect son and brother and the pride in him from the family is justifiably immense."

Image copyright PA Image caption The ejection seat on Flt Lt Cunningham's Hawk T1 fired while he was carrying out pre-flight checks

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Rex Tedd QC said there was a risk "to many pilots over a lengthy period".

"If the pilot was ejected from the Hawk aircraft, two shackles would not release from one another and would jam together and the main parachute would not deploy," he added.

"The pilot would be several hundred feet in the air and there could only be one result of that, and that is the pilot's death."

The court previously heard an assessment by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was that such an incident would happen only once in more than 100 years.

It was also told the firm had a "good system" in place and it "just failed in this instance".

However, the judge said the company fell short of the appropriate standard.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd had already agreed to pay £550,000 in prosecution costs.

In a statement, Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd, which is based in Denham, Buckinghamshire, said: "Our thoughts remain foremost with the family and friends of Ft Lt Sean Cunningham, to whom the company conveys its sadness, regret and apology."

The firm admitted the health and safety breach on the basis it had failed to provide a written warning to the RAF about over-tightening a bolt on the aircraft.

It added its ejection seats were in use by 92 air forces and had saved more than 7,000 lives.

Timeline of events: