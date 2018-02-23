Image copyright Bomber County Gateway Trust Image caption The sculpture is intended to be Lincolnshire's answer to the Angel of the North

Plans for a giant sculpture of a Lancaster bomber to be built at the side of a main road in to Lincolnshire have been put forward.

The Bomber County Gateway Trust wants the structure - by the A46 between Lincoln and Newark - to be a similar scale to The Angel of The North.

The area is known as "bomber county" due to the number of military airfields it had at the time of World War Two.

North Kesteven District Council said it was working with the group.

A spokesperson added that more details needed to be added before it could be consulted on by the council.

The trust is planning to build a replica of a Lancaster on top of a 32ft (10m) structure, to give the impression of it flying as motorists enter Lincolnshire.

It said the 85ft (26m) structure would include a support which could be temporarily clad with poppies each November.

These are not the first plans to be floated, with previous designs including an archway of cables and lights.

A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the submitted application is incomplete and we cannot legally begin to determine it.

"We are working with the applicant to secure all the necessary details and once all the information is submitted we will start consultations about the proposed development."