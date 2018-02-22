Image caption Part of the foreshore revamp could see the resort's pale blue colour scheme replaced

Skegness is looking to ditch its "outdated and shabby" pale blue colour scheme found on street furniture along the seafront.

Councillor Steve Kirk, from East Lindsey District Council, said because the paint was fading it looked "a mess".

He said the foreshore was looking "a bit tired" and was in need of significant investment.

The blue paint has been a feature in the resort for the past 10 years.

Mr Kirk, who is portfolio holder for the coastal economy at the council, said: "The foreshore is fantastic - millions of people come every year, but we can make it better.

"That could be by changing the colour scheme, having different benches - even things like having different bins, which encourage recycling."

Image caption The pale blue colours have been in use in Skegness for the past 10 years

Mr Kirk told the Skegness Standard: "I have never been a fan of the colour blue for the town, and now it is fading there are so many different shades it looks a mess."

"If we want to be a premier resort we need to up our game," he said.

One resident told BBC Radio Lincolnshire the foreshore looked "outdated", while others described it as "shabby".

The resort previously featured in The Lonely Planet Guide, which described it as "the ABC of the English seaside - amusements, bingo and candy-floss".

In a recent episode of Coronation Street, Gemma Winters said men should be sent somewhere "cold and miserable like Skegness".

Mr Kirk rejected the criticism but said any changes needed to have a consistent approach in keeping with the overall design of the resort, parts of which have recently been awarded Grade II-listed status.

The authority is spending nearly £30,000 for a team of designers to look at possible colour schemes and improvements to access, signage and lighting on the foreshore.