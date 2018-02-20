Image caption About 60,000 Leicestershire children have used the centre over the past 120 years

A children's charity is to close its centre at a seaside resort in Lincolnshire because it is too expensive and no longer relevant.

Leicester Children's Holiday Centre charity has been providing free breaks for Leicestershire children in Mablethorpe for 120 years.

The charity said the centre would close as it does not offer the same facilities as other places in the UK.

It has also become increasingly expensive to run, it said.

Image copyright Leicester Children's Holiday Centre Image caption The charity said the centre is too expensive to run

Image caption It is also no longer relevant to modern children

Marea Roberts, from the charity, which offers free holidays for disadvantaged children, said: "We've always prided ourselves on the old-fashioned seaside holiday, but some modern children, especially those aged around nine or 10, are perhaps looking for a little bit more adventure."

She said the charity had visited a number of holiday centres around the UK, and the facilities and activities offered were "more relevant to modern children".

"It's a brave decision but why not? Our duty is to send children on holiday," she said.

She said the costs of running the centre had also become unaffordable.

"We sat down and looked at the figures, and even if someone was kind enough to give us £100,000, we probably wouldn't last another five years," she said.

The charity said it remained committed to providing holidays for Leicestershire children at coastal resorts, but ones which offered more educational and outdoor activities.