Image copyright Lincoln City Council Image caption The city council said about a quarter of buildings in the proposed area display the boards

To Let signs could be banned on buildings in parts of Lincoln.

The city council has applied to central government to approve the ban in Monks Road, the West End, Sincil Bank, Union Road and Waterloo Street.

It said about 25% of properties there displayed a board and complaints from local residents had been growing.

Sarah Waldeck, from Winkworth Estate Agents, said it was important to display boards to let people know which properties were available in the area.

More news from around Lincolnshire

"Legally we are allowed to put boards up," she said.

"From an advertising point of view it's important for us, and it makes people aware of availability. It is fairly close to the city."

In a recent consultation, the council received 134 responses, with 85 of those calling for a complete ban.

Planning manager Kieron Manning said: "It's shocking to think that some parts of the city have around 25% of the properties covered in To Let boards, and between the years 2004 and 2016 we have seen the number of complaints grow steadily, so we are aware that there is a problem.

"Now we have executive approval, we can carry out the wishes of the majority of residents and apply to have the boards removed."