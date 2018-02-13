Image copyright Horncastle Police Image caption Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses

A car driver was killed and a bus driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Lincolnshire.

The accident happened at about 16:00 GMT on Monday, on the A158 at Thunkers Hollow, near Horncastle.

It involved a Ford Focus car and a Stagecoach double-decker bus, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said it was investigating the crash and has appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

The driver of the bus was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Seven of the 10 passengers on the bus also suffered minor injures.

