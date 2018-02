Image caption The boy was charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a house in North Hykeham

A 17-year-old is to stand trial accused of driving a car into a house in an attempt to murder his pregnant former girlfriend.

The teen was arrested after a Renault Clio crashed into a property in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on 23 December.

He has also been charged with dangerous driving and damaging property.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was bailed at Lincoln Crown Court and is due to stand trial on 10 September.

