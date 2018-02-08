Man suffers severe burns in hospital smoking fire
- 8 February 2018
A man is being treated in intensive care after suffering severe burns following a fire on a ward at a Lincolnshire hospital.
It happened on the seventh floor of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital just before 07:00 GMT on Thursday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a man smoking in bed.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was investigating.
