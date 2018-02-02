Image copyright Google Image caption PC Anthony Colson claimed he was assaulted in a car park and had seen a figure running off into the woods

A police officer who claimed he had been attacked with a knife while on duty inflicted the injuries himself, a misconduct panel has heard.

PC Anthony Colson claimed he was assaulted in a car park in November 2016 and had seen a figure running off into the woods.

But a hearing at Lincolnshire Police headquarters was given medical evidence to the contrary.

Attending officers found a craft knife in a ditch nearby.

The hearing was told PC Colson alerted the emergency button on his radio which sparked an "urgent" response with national air support and dog handlers being deployed to the Beech Wood car park in Boston.

More on this and other stories from across Lincolnshire

Oliver Thorne, opening the case said: "PC Colson reported he had been assaulted and had seen a figure running off in to the woods."

The officer was taken to hospital where the cut to his head was treated with glue and his hand was dressed.

However, Mr Thorne told the hearing a doctor said it was his opinion the wounds were self-inflicted.

The hearing was told the doctor would have expected the injuries to be much deeper and varied if they were inflicted by an attacker.

'Something sharp'

PC Colson, who had served nearly 14 years with Lincolnshire Police at the time of the incident, is accused of breaching professional standards by making several statements he knew or believed to be false.

He denies the allegations.

In his version of events, PC Colson had got out of his police car after seeing a torch shining in the woods.

He stated he felt "something sharp" at the top of his head followed by a second blow, and then saw someone running towards the woods.

The hearing continues.