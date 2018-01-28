Image caption Work started o the £30m development in August 2016

A new £30m transport hub has opened in Lincoln.

The scheme includes a bus station, 1,000-space multi-storey car park and improvements to the entrance to the city's railway station.

The new bus station includes 14 bays that will see approximately 650 departures each weekday.

The area around the hub has been landscaped and also features a new pedestrian plaza linking Sincil Street and High Street to the railway station.

Work started on the development in August 2016.

It received £11m of funding from the Department for Transport and £2m of Greater Lincolnshire Local Economic Partnership funding, with the council borrowing the additional money.

Kate Ellis from City of Lincoln Council said the old transport interchange was "not particularly welcoming".

"It's really important as a visitor destination that Lincoln creates a very welcome environment," she said.

"So now when you arrive by train, whether you arrive by bus, whether you arrive by car, even if you arrive on your bike you should be able to experience a very welcome, high-quality environment."