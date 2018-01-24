Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The A63 forms part of the v718 time trial course, a 10-mile route seen as one of the fastest in the country

Bikes could be banned from a stretch of road regarded by some cyclists as the "the jewel in the crown" of time trial racing.

Highways England has applied for a Traffic Regulation Order to stop cyclists using the A63 between Hull and North Cave over safety concerns.

The road forms part of the v718 time trial course, a 10-mile route seen as one of the fastest in the country.

Humberside Police says it will back Highways England's application.

Image copyright Google Image caption Highways England wants to ban cyclists from the A63 between North Cave and Hull

Highways England said there had been six accidents involving cyclists in the past five years, including one fatal collision.

It says it is seeking the ban "in the interests of road safety".

Cyclist and bike shop owner Ed Neilson said the v718 course, which runs between North Cave and North Ferriby, is popular with riders from across the UK.

In 2015 Sir Bradley Wiggins rode the course in an attempt to set a new British 10-mile record.

"People travel from all over the country to this course, it really is the jewel in the crown of British time trialling," he said.

"It's one of the fastest courses in the country."

He said it brought "business in" and was "part of the community and it's part of cycling history and it really does need to be defended".

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Bradley Wiggins attempted to set a new British 10-mile record on the course in 2015

He said he believed the stretch of road was "pretty safe", adding that during the same five-year period there had been "271 car accidents with four fatalities".

PC Darren Storr, from Humberside Police's Traffic Management Unit, said the stretch of road was "not deemed to be a safe and appropriate environment for such activities to take place".

Highways England said the deadline for objections is 19 February.