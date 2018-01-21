Image caption Charlotte Morgan wants people to carry the cards so relatives can be traced more quickly

A woman wants next-of-kin cards to be carried in all vehicles after her grandfather died following a crash before his family could be informed.

Charlotte Morgan's grandfather, Ernest Norton, was airlifted to hospital after the accident but it took police 15 hours to track down his family.

Mr Norton was not carrying a phone and carried no details of his next-of-kin in the car.

Ms Morgan said: "We never got the chance to say goodbye."

Image caption Ernest Norton was airlifted to hospital following a head-on crash

Ms Morgan, of North Hykeham, near Lincoln, said: "Throughout the day it was on the radio but you just don't think anything of it."

It was only the day after the crash she learned about her grandfather's death.

She said the police incident report was 22 pages long and showed officers were "desperately trying to find" Mr Norton's relatives.

"It won't be easy and I can't fund a scheme... but there must be a way to spare the heartache", she said.