Image copyright Steve Andrew Image caption The A152 near Quadring was one of the roads affected by a fallen tree

Police in Lincolnshire have asked for the public's help to clear fallen trees after 70 mph (113 kph) winds battered the county.

The force said it was dealing with 80 incidents involving fallen trees, which had blocked roads.

On Twitter, officers appealed for people with "equipment and relevant training" to help move them.

Insp Adi Wootton said the force had been "inundated" with a "huge number" of fallen tree callouts.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire

Skip Twitter post by @lincspolice We are currently experiencing a large number of trees down across the county. If you have the equipment and relevant training to help with moving these trees, please call 101 if you are willing to assist us. Thank you — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) January 18, 2018 Report

Western Power Distribution, which supplies electricity to much of the county, said over 2,500 homes were without power earlier.

It has been working to restore supplies.

Western Power outage map

One resident in Spalding also put out an appeal on social media for a missing trampoline.

Image copyright Facebook

Some bus companies, including Cropley Coaches in Boston and Fowlers Travel in Spalding, cancelled morning school runs due to the weather.

Image copyright Facebook/Fowlers

Some of the main roads affected by fallen trees were:

A156 in Fenton, near Gainsborough

A15 near Bourne

A158 near Horncastle

Delays were also reported on the East Coast Mainline due to a fallen tree at Stevenage.