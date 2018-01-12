Image copyright Stafford Proctor Image caption Landowner Stafford Proctor said the heifer could easily have choked to death on the plastic ring

A picture of a cow chewing on a beer can plastic ring has been released to highlight the risk to animals of fly-tipping.

The photo was taken on Sunday near a picnic area at East Lighthouse, Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, on grazing land.

Landowner Stafford Proctor said the heifer could easily have choked to death on the plastic ring.

"It is another example of people showing complete disregard for the countryside," he said.

Mr Proctor said he wants to see a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping.

"On this occasion the fly-tipping was on a small scale and was a mixture of empty beer cans and bottles but the photograph clearly demonstrates the risk to our animals."

Mr Proctor added that fly-tipping on his land happened on a "near-fortnightly basis".

'Ludicrously low'

Government figures in December showed the number of successful prosecutions brought by councils against fly-tippers had fallen to a record low.

Countryside group CLA, which represents 30,000 farmers and landowners, has set out an action plan, to tackle what it called "the blight of fly-tipping".

East Regional Director Ben Underwood said: "The reality is that the number of incidents of fly-tipping continues to increase across the country yet the number of prosecutions is ludicrously low.

"Until this changes and there is a tough enforcement of punishments people will continue to commit this crime."