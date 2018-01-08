Image copyright Twitter/PC Dan Healey Image caption PC Dan Healey said he was eating a salad when he was verbally abused

A police officer has spoken out after he was verbally abused in a supermarket by a member of the public for buying his dinner.

PC Dan Healey, who is based in Skegness, Lincolnshire, took to Twitter to vent his frustration after the outburst on Friday.

He wrote: "Just been verbally abused at a supermarket... for being in uniform and buying my dinner."

Dozens of people responded with messages of support for the officer.

Skip Twitter post by @PCDan_Healey Just been verbally abused at a supermarket from a member of the public for being in uniform and buying my dinner. Police officers are human too and also need food to survive. I’d help you in a heart beat if you needed us not because of my job but because I’m a human who cares. — PC Dan Healey (@PCDan_Healey) January 5, 2018 Report

The officer said he was eating a salad "by orders of the Mrs".

Some joked if a salad was suitable fare.

Skip Twitter post by @SadOldBint Ditto!

Mind you, I am shocked that you feel it's OK to fight crime on a salad! I hope you at least had a brownie for afters. — Anna 🐈🐾🍷🍅🍕 (@SadOldBint) January 5, 2018 Report

Others asked why the officer deemed it necessary to post about the incident.

Skip Twitter post by @Plumpygoose I wonder why you felt the need to tweet this story. Need your hero ego stroking? — SinglesBandit (@Plumpygoose) January 7, 2018 Report

PC Healey said he wanted to see "more cops" taking breaks in uniform, and being part of the community they serve.

He added that as the man had not used foul language it was not deemed a public order offence.