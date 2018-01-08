Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The barrier is due to be completed in 2020, and is designed to last 100 years

Work has started on a £100m flood barrier scheme in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The Environment Agency said the scheme would help protect more than 14,000 properties in the area from tidal flooding.

A moveable gate will be built across the River Witham at Boston along with new flood defences on both banks of the River Haven.

The scheme also includes a new building to enable operation of the barrier, and is expected to be completed by 2020.

Project director Adam Robinson said the first stage of work will include dredging parts of the waterway and demolition of some old buildings.

He said disruption will be kept to a minimum as many of the parts, including the gates, will be manufactured off-site and brought in by sea.

The Boston barrier is designed to last for the next 100 years and comes after the town was badly hit by flooding in 2013 after a tidal surge battered the east coast.