Several firearms were stolen from a house in a robbery in the early hours of Friday.

Three men dressed in black broke into a house in Horncastle Road, Wragby, Lincolnshire, at about 01:00 GMT.

Police said they stole firearms from a gun cabinet and cash before making off in the homeowners' Mitsubishi Shogun.

The couple who lived there suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses.