Image caption A teenage boy was charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a house in North Hykeham

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a house, injuring a teenage girl.

A Renault Clio crashed into a property on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, late on Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and criminal damage to property.

The boy was granted conditional bail and is due before a youth court on 11 January.

No-one was in the house at the time, Lincolnshire Police said.