Lincolnshire

Teenagers hurt as car crashes into Lincolnshire house

  • 24 December 2017
The crash scene in Meadow Lane
Image caption Meadow Lane was closed off to allow structural engineers to the examine the building

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after the car they were in ploughed into a house in Lincolnshire.

A Renault Clio crashed into the property on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

A boy and a girl, both 17, were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No-one was in the house at the time, Lincolnshire Police said.
Image caption Police said investigations were continuing

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites