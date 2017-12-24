Image copyright Facebook Image caption The couple were named locally as Michael Cobley and Zanna Ernstone

A 75-year-old man and his 46-year-old girlfriend who were found dead at their home died of natural causes, police have said.

The bodies of Michael Cobley and Zanna Ernstone were discovered in Wilders Garth, Holbeach, on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police said it was trying to trace relatives so could not confirm their identities but the couple have been named locally.

Neighbours raised the alarm after not seeing the couple for a week.