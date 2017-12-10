Image copyright Nathan Emerson Image caption The council said about 180,000 people had visited the market in the first three days

Traders and visitors are angry at a decision to cancel the last day of Lincoln Christmas Market due to snow.

Thousands of people were expected to visit the fourth and final day of the event on Sunday, but organisers said it should not go ahead because of public safety.

Sausage stall holder Tom Wilkinson said he would now make a loss on the whole event.

About 180,000 people visited the market during the first three days.

Live updates as snow hits part of the UK

Lincoln Council took the decision on Saturday night to cancel the event after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for the city.

Skip Twitter post by @ohhitsonlyalice So the #LincolnChristmasMarket has been cancelled tomorrow because of the snow forecast.. only in England would a christmas market get cancelled for that reason❄️ — Alice Thorpe (@ohhitsonlyalice) December 9, 2017 Report

Simon Walters, event commander for the market, said it had been cancelled to ensure visitor safety.

"We need to enable partners like the highways agency to focus totally on trying to keep the roads clear of snow and keep the network open.

"If we threw into that mix 60,000 people heading for the park and ride sites and up to 69 coaches in slippery conditions, then it's not good."

Skip Twitter post by @avonandsomer How about reimbursing all those who paid hundreds of pounds on travel and accommodation only to become the victim of ludicrous health & safety claptrap!



Utterly disgraceful and unwarranted decision.#LincolnChristmasMarket https://t.co/aNNeMHpCWK — Rob Boyd (@avonandsomer) December 9, 2017 Report

Dozens of people have taken to social media to voice their opinion.

One stallholder who runs a business transforming old bottles said on Twitter they were "absolutely gutted".

The owner of Rewind Glass said: "Everything we sell is hand-made. We've worked so hard for this week and to lose a trading day is heartbreaking."

Sausage trader Mr Wilkinson added: "As stall holders we think it's the wrong decision because we've worked in worse conditions in the past.

"All my rolls and everything for today I've had to chuck away so there's a lot of money that has been wasted."

One visitor, who had turned up to visit the market, said: "It's a total farce. This country is steeped in health and safety. Any other country in Europe would laugh at us."