Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Royal Navy and Army bomb disposal teams worked with emergency services to remove the soil, which was taken to Porton Down for testing

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has removed three tonnes of soil from woodland in Lincolnshire contaminated with mustard gas.

More than 200 soil samples have been sent from Roughton Moor Woods for disposal at Porton Down MoD base.

East Lindsey Council said the woodland was searched and surveyed by specialist teams between 20 and 25 November.

The wood was closed in October after two people suffered minor burns after unearthing gas canisters.

They had been digging for old bottles when they came across the mustard gas.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Dozens of mustard gas canisters were cleared from two sites near Woodhall Spa

East Lindsey Council said previous tests showed traces of the gas agent was identified in the soil "as expected".

However, "no additional chemical weapons (including vapour) were found on the site", the council said.

Spent ordnance has also been found on the site though, and will also be removed.

Results from Porton Down Science and Technology Laboratory tests are expected in about a week.

All traces of contamination must be removed before the site is formally handed back to the landowners.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The wood has been closed to the public since the find

The council said it would write to residents once the soil sample results came through. In the meantime, the public are asked to avoid the woodland, and security teams and fencing will remain in place as a precaution.

Mustard gas was used during World War One and outlawed by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.

The area was the former RAF Woodhall Spa base from 1942 until it was closed in the mid-1960s.

Lincolnshire Police believed the canisters to have been in place since the RAF base was operational.