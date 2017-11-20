Lincolnshire weapons charge boy, 13, in court
A 13-year-old boy has appeared before a Lincoln youth court in connection with a weapons incident at a school.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with being in possession of an air weapon and a bladed article with intent to cause fear of violence.
Lincolnshire Police arrested him at a school in South Lincolnshire last week.
The boy did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until 18 December.
No one was injured during the incident, which happened last Monday at around 09:15 GMT, and the school was not closed.