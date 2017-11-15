Image caption The Beechey brothers, from left to right: Harold, Charles, Frank, Barnard and Leonard

Hundreds of people have backed a campaign to name a Lincoln street after five brothers killed in World War One.

Five of eight Beechey brothers - who fought all over the world - were killed during the conflict.

Fundraiser and former mayor's officer Joe Cooke, who started a petition, said it was important to recognise the sacrifice of the family.

He also wants to erect a plaque on the Beecheys' former home in Avondale Street.

Mr Cooke, who has worked on numerous projects, including the restoration of the grave of the boy's mother - Amy Beechey - said his Facebook post calling for them to be recognised had been well received.

He now plans to contact officials about getting a new street named in honour of the family.

"There are new houses being built across the city, and it wouldn't hurt to call one Beechey Road."

"So, fingers crossed it will happen," he said.

Image caption Amy Beechey was presented to King George V and Queen Mary in April 1918, and the Queen thanked her for her sacrifice - She replied: "It was no sacrifice, Ma'am - I did not given them willingly"

Mr Cooke said he was also trying to contact the current owner of the brothers' former home about getting a blue plaque placed on the house.

"It would be good to show the comings and goings," he said.

The house is where Amy Beechey received the message that began 'it is my painful duty to inform you…' five times.

All eight of her sons enlisted but only three returned. Barnard, aged 38, Charles, 39, Leonard 36, Frank 30, and Harold 26 all died in action or of wounds soon after.

The boys' father, Rev Prince William Beechey, died in 1912.

Their sacrifice - which has echoes of the 1998 Steven Spielberg film Saving Private Ryan - has been recently honoured with stone crosses made from Lincoln Cathedral limestone.

They have been placed at locations around the globe,