A 13-year-old boy charged with taking an air rifle and a "sharply-pointed article" into a school has been remanded into secure accommodation.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier.

He is charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause the fear of violence.

The youngster is also charged with being in possession of a sharply-pointed article on school premises.

There was no application for bail and the boy was remanded to appear at the same court on 20 November.

