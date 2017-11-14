Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was arrested by police at the University Academy, Holbeach on Monday

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after taking an air rifle and a "sharply-pointed article" into a school.

Police were called to the University Academy Holbeach shortly after 09:00 GMT on Monday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.

He is charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause the fear of violence.

More on this and other stories from across Lincolnshire

He is also charged with being in possession of a sharply-pointed article on school premises.