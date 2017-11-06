Image caption The boy suffered brain damage in the moments before his delivery at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 2005

The family of a 12-year-old boy who was starved of oxygen at birth has been awarded £3.5m in compensation.

The child suffered brain damage in the moments before his delivery at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 2005.

Lawyers for the family took action against United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), claiming there was a negligent delay in the boy's delivery.

They were awarded the multi-million pound settlement at the High Court in London.

The boy, who is fully dependent on others for his care, was also awarded annual payments of £200,000 for the rest of his life.

The court heard the trust had admitted full liability for what happened to the youngster, who has cerebral palsy, learning difficulties, visual impairment and a respiratory condition.

Mr Justice Warby said the settlement "best meets the boy's needs".

He added: "His parents have clearly devoted an enormous amount of love and care to looking after their injured child.

"Those involved in this case can only admire their dedication."

Sarah Vaughan-Jones QC, for the trust, told the court of its "deep regret for the failures of care which led to this dreadful outcome for the claimant and his family".