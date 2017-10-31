Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alberts Volkausks was found with serious injuries at a house in Pen Street, Boston, on 23 September

Seven men are to stand trial for the murder of a man in Boston.

Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street in September. He died in hospital the following morning.

Six defendants denied murder during a plea hearing at Lincoln Crown Court. A seventh man was not asked to enter a plea.

The trial is due to be held at a court outside Lincolnshire on a date to be fixed in 2018.

All seven men were remanded back into custody. They are: