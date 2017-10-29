Ram-raid on Lincolnshire food shop cash machine
- 29 October 2017
Lincolnshire
Robbers drove a car into the window of a Lincolnshire shop in an attempt to steal the cash machine inside the building.
The ram-raid took place at the Heron Food store in Gainsborough's Market Square just after 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The robbers drove off in a white Vauxhall Astra, but the vehicle crashed into parked cars in Balfour Street.
The raiders abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.