Image caption The raid took place in Market Square, Gainsborough, on Saturday

Robbers drove a car into the window of a Lincolnshire shop in an attempt to steal the cash machine inside the building.

The ram-raid took place at the Heron Food store in Gainsborough's Market Square just after 19:00 BST on Saturday.

The robbers drove off in a white Vauxhall Astra, but the vehicle crashed into parked cars in Balfour Street.

The raiders abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.