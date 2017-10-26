Image caption Roy Hobson was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court

A former police officer and theatre director has admitted making more than 600 indecent images of children.

Roy Hobson, of Wellington Street, Louth, admitted three charges at Lincoln Crown Court.

The former Lincolnshire Police officer was also director of and volunteered at Louth Riverhead theatre.

He was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, and made the subject of sexual harm prevention order.

The 66-year-old must also sign the sex offenders' register for ten years.

The court heard 12 of the images were classed as Category A images, the most serious category.

Judge Simon Hirst told Hobson: "This type of offending is not victimless. You, through your career, would know that better than many."

A theatre spokesperson said Hobson had been suspended from his post "pending further investigation".