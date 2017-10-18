Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Simpson created a false female Facebook account to keep in secret contact with the girl

A man has been jailed after repeatedly having sex with a schoolgirl who fell pregnant.

Jason Simpson, 36, from Ruskington, pleaded guilty to a string of offences including sexual activity with a child.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how he even created a false female Facebook account to keep in secret contact with the girl, aged 14 when the abuse started.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

'Took away her innocence'

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC told Simpson, who is a judo instructor, he had shown no remorse and had taken away the girl's innocence.

"You were the adult, you knew it was a school girl of 14 and then 15," Judge Pini said.

"She was a child, you took away her innocence."

The court heard Simpson began grooming the girl by making sexual remarks and then simulating sex with her.

Chris Geeson, prosecuting, said this progressed to full sexual intercourse when the girl was just 14.

The court heard Simpson also took pictures of the girl and displayed both bizarre and controlling behaviour towards her.

"He set up a Facebook account in the name of a female so he could contact her without anybody knowing it was him."

"He would treat her like a baby and read her Cinderella, and asked her to wear more glamorous clothes," Mr Geeson added:

Simpson, of Meadowbrook, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences including sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and taking indecent images of a child.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.