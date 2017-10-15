From the section

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The Red Arrows flying past the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan

The Red Arrows have returned from an 8,000 mile tour of the Middle East.

Jets from the display team performed in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, where they flew past the ancient city of Petra.

The Arrows flew back to their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on Saturday, marking the end of their 2017 campaign.

Wing Cdr Andrew Keith said: "Everywhere the team flew we were very well-received."

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The jets performing their "Tornado" manoeuvre next to the Kuwait Towers

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The team accompanying a Qatar Airways Airbus A350 over Doha

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The jets on approach to Amman airport, Jordan

The tour was staged in support of the government's "Great Britain campaign", aimed at encouraging people to visit, study and do business with the UK.

The tour saw the team perform in Jeddah for the first time in 10 years to help mark Saudi Arabia's National Day.

The Arrows also took to the skies above Karachi, in Pakistan, for the first time in 20 years.

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The display in Jeddah is brought to a close

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The team performed a precision show of loops, rolls and close-passes over the sea in Oman